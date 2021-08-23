 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $299,900

This home is just what you're looking for! This is a well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Veridian ranch style home has prime location close to the interstate, local restaurants & schools! It has many features that anyone would love, including a main bedroom bathroom, first floor laundry, walk in closets and a patio out back. The unfinished basement with an egress window is ready for your dream home ideas!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding and high winds across the Northeast as Henri advances

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics