3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $294,900

Adorable, yet classic ranch style home just minutes away from Meadowood Park on Madison’s west side! This house features 3 bedrooms on the main level, full size windows in the living room, new tile flooring in the kitchen 2020, new retractable ceiling fan in the dinette 2020, & a large patio deck plus fencing for your backyard comfort. Full-size basement welcomes all with a large family room, additional office/den, recreational space, a secondary full size bathroom w/stand-up shower, built-in shelving, laundry room, and storage space in the utility room for personal belongs. New gutters w/gutter guard system installed Oct 2021. Additional storage space & shelving just located in the garage. *Bonus: Apple tree & raspberry bushes are on the lot!

