Lovely ranch condo well-located on a quiet West side street. With an open concept floor plan and vaulted ceilings, light streams in from the southern exposure. Wonderful front porch. Built with stepless entry from the garage, make it ideal for those with limited mobility. The lower level includes a large family room and bedroom. Full sized windows and a free standing gas heater make the LL both bright and cozy. The level and fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Great opportunity for multi-generational use or investor/buyer to purchase both sides.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $289,900
