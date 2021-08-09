 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $289,900

Well maintained ranch home w/ double attached garage, on a large shaded lot in an established neighborhood! Plenty of room for everyone to enjoy; from the open concept living space to the spacious fenced-in backyard with a patio/grilling area!! The kitchen area offers enough room to bring additional counter space with the breakfast bar you’ve been wanting to put in! Updates within the past years have been your roof, siding, furnace, water heater, & flooring. Offers to be reviewed following open house Sunday!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials considering Olympic schedule change after record heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics