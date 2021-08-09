3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $289,900

Well maintained ranch home w/ double attached garage, on a large shaded lot in an established neighborhood! Plenty of room for everyone to enjoy; from the open concept living space to the spacious fenced-in backyard with a patio/grilling area!! The kitchen area offers enough room to bring additional counter space with the breakfast bar you’ve been wanting to put in! Updates within the past years have been your roof, siding, furnace, water heater, & flooring. Offers to be reviewed following open house Sunday!