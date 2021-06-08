 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $289,900

Showings start June 11. Home being prepped for sale. Welcome home to your cozy oasis in the city! Beautiful wooded lot makes you feel like you're living in the country, but within walking distance to Willy Street Co-op, two shopping/eating centers, library, schools and downtown is just a short bike/drive away. Walk into your 3/4 bedroom home and let the stress of the day wash away. Unique split bedroom design offers a large dinning area and comfortable living room with hardwood floors. First floor laundry is an added bonus that is just off the kitchen that leads to your deck and private back yard. The lower level has a large bedroom (not legal) with new full bathroom with rec room and access to your attached garage. Newer roof, and mechanicals gives you peace of mind. View More

