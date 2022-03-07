 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $284,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $284,900

Showings start 3/3. Spacious & charming tri-level home on Madison’s near south side! Floor plan features sunny living room with vaulted ceilings and bay window, and a dinette with back yard access. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet & counter space, a ceiling fan, pantry closet and back yard views. Upper level is home to 3 large bedrooms with generous closet space and natural light. Upper level bath features tub/shower combo. Lower level provides additional living space with beautiful laminate wood flooring, a ceiling fan and natural light, plus a remodeled half bathroom and garage access. Unfinished basement is home to the washer & dryer and an abundance of storage space. Enjoy grilling out or relaxing on the large back patio in the fully-fenced yard with raised garden beds & tall trees!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics