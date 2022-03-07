Showings start 3/3. Spacious & charming tri-level home on Madison’s near south side! Floor plan features sunny living room with vaulted ceilings and bay window, and a dinette with back yard access. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet & counter space, a ceiling fan, pantry closet and back yard views. Upper level is home to 3 large bedrooms with generous closet space and natural light. Upper level bath features tub/shower combo. Lower level provides additional living space with beautiful laminate wood flooring, a ceiling fan and natural light, plus a remodeled half bathroom and garage access. Unfinished basement is home to the washer & dryer and an abundance of storage space. Enjoy grilling out or relaxing on the large back patio in the fully-fenced yard with raised garden beds & tall trees!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $284,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
Gableman report suggests 2020 election can be decertified, calls for dismantling elections commission
Gableman's eight-month review of the 2020 election has been plagued by legal challenges against multiple subpoenas issued by the former state Supreme Court justice.
Jim Polzin: Wisconsin men's basketball, fans deliver on a magical and noisy night at the Kohl Center
Fans have fallen in love with Johnny Davis and the Badgers, who were picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten but on Tuesday night clinched at least a share of the title. “It was so loud at one point,” Davis said, “my ears were literally ringing.”
Money in the bank: Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn cashing in on Big Ten title-winning shot with shirt deal
Just hours after the freshman point guard hit a 3-pointer off the glass to lift the Badgers past Purdue to secure a share of the Big Ten title, fans could purchase merchandise commemorating the moment.
Wisconsin men's basketball star Johnny Davis ruled out after flagrant foul by ejected Nebraska player
Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer and national player of the year candidate, left in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cornhuskers. Here's what we know so far.
Jim Polzin: Greg Gard couldn't figure out how to make Johnny Davis mad. But he did help make him great
Johnny Davis likely will play his final home game for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team Sunday. This is the story of the first time Badgers coach Greg Gard watched him play and how they’ve built their relationship.
Chris Vogt has been a Badgers player for just one season, while Brad Davison is finishing up his fifth. The short amount of time together didn’t stop them from forming a tight knit bond.
Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will be among highest-paid coordinators in FBS, while offensive line coach Bob Bostad's salary rose more than 60%.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
Jim Polzin: Brutal season leaves Wisconsin with a decision to make on future of men's hockey program
Badgers men's hockey coach Tony Granato has a plan to avoid another season like this one. But will he get a chance to implement that plan? And should he?