3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $284,900

STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Vigilantes carrying rifles in the streets won't make our society safer.
Justice is Kyle Rittenhouse's next victim in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
If the jury acquits Kyle Rittenhouse, then they will be doing what the law requires them to do. That should prompt us to ask why the law dictates this result.
More than 20,000 Wisconsin football tickets went unscanned last week, and several factors are expected to lead to a smaller crowd this week against Nebraska.
Wisconsin football players and coaches aren't looking past Nebraska this week, but that doesn't mean we can't make some bowl projections. Here are the most likely destinations for the Badgers.
"In the park, you constantly had to watch your back .... "This is a lot different. You can lock the door and come back and know your stuff is going to be there."
Things to know today: House vote on sweeping social, climate bill expected today; virus numbers climb in Midwest; 'Tiger King' star's silence. Get caught up.
A red SUV sped through a Christmas parade Sunday evening in Waukesha. Multiple people died and more than 20, including children, were injured.
Things to know today: Possible momentum for Biden's big bill; will Gosar be punished?; flooding in the Northwest US. Get caught up.
According to the judge in Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, it's completely legal for a teenager to walk around with a deadly weapon strapped to his chest.
