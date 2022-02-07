3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $280,000

This Eastmorland gem is beckoning you into its bright, spacious living room w/ vaulted entry, tile & bamboo floors, an open kitchen - a rarity in a 1940s home! - w/ bar seating, wood burning fireplace w/ wood mantle & tile inlay AND a charming dining area w/ built-in banquette seat. Tons of natural light just pours in everywhere - including the 3 bedrooms & bath! The attached 1-car garage is currently being used as a laundry room & storage area which could easily be converted back to a garage by moving laundry into the 3rd bedroom closet. The two large side yards are adjoined by a wood boardwalk - the west side yard fully fenced w/ included chicken coop & gardens w/ perennial strawberries, raspberries, asparagus, heirloom mushrooms & more! All this & an amazing walkable, bikeable location!