Cozy 3BR/1BA raised ranch just steps away from Lake Waubesa in the Oregon School District! You’re welcomed in by the kitchen, which hosts black/SS appliances w/ gas range, custom knotty pine cabinets w/ peninsula. Shared space with the dining room is perfect for entertaining! Seamless flow into the living room. Multiple doors throughout the home leading out to the wrap around deck! Down the hall is a laundry room, full bathroom, and 3 bedrooms, all with ample storage! Unfinished LL leaves the option to finish out, and with walkout to the patio. Fenced in backyard and detached 2 car garage. Bring your boat for access at Goodland Park!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $279,900
