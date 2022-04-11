This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is exactly what you've been looking for! HUGE fenced in yard with patio and deck for entertaining on a WI summer night. One car attached garage with driveway wide enough for an additional parking space. Many improvements have been made including new windows, patio door and updated appliances. The primary bedroom has a half bath en-suite attached. Fresh white trim, baseboard and doors throughout the main level with laminate flooring in living room, dining room and hallway. Downstairs you will find a partially finished basement with an additional room, great for an office or extra storage. Currently tenant occupied thru 6/30 but great for first time home buyer who has some flexibility with move-in! Interior photos provided by seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Graham Mertz is still the starting quarterback at Wisconsin after two seasons that have left him wanting more. Why the junior-to-be embraced change — and competition — during a busy offseason.
Jim Henderson said he left because of "a lack of support from UW System leadership."
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Run, Tommy, run: Former governor would bring some much-needed experience to race
The former Badgers star and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end shared high praise of an award-winning performer Wednesday on Twitter, leading her to respond Thursday with a bold challenge.
The event is free, but an admission ticket is still required.
The backup point guard joins Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors as the three Badgers players transferring and is the fourth to announce he’ll be leaving the team — Johnny Davis declared for the NBA draft.
The highly contagious bird flu that has resulted in the euthanizing of millions of chickens across the state has now spread to a commercial flock in northern Wisconsin.
Thoughts on the offensive line's struggles, a potential star safety and more included in today's observations from Badgers football practice.
With noncompetitive races and the defeat of conservative challengers, incoming supervisors are poised to accelerate recent reforms to county government.