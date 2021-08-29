 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000

Mid-century ranch home with an amazing floor plan...the possibilities of how you can make this home yours are endless! The enormous living room is impressive with large windows, beautiful hardwood floors and a natural fireplace. This space flows to the formal dining room that has built in china cabinet with see-thru feature to the kitchen. Nice size kitchen with dinette ready for a remodel has an adjacent sun room/den that is filled with windows. Three large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms wrap up this expansive ranch home. A little remodeling will create instant equity in this beauty! Large yard with shed, neighbors the local park and close to so many conveniences of Madison.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Red Cross prepares for impacts from Ida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics