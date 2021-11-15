3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $270,000

 Skip to main content
MOVE-IN READY GEM! Conveniently located in an established neighborhood, this awesome home is ready for its new owner after 58 years of life's great memories! You are sure to love the gleaming hardwood floors and large windows that make this home warm and welcoming. The large eat-in kitchen features a compact yet functional design making meal time a breeze. The basement is ready for your fresh creative ideas adding more living space based on your lifestyle or simply to use for the ample storage it allows. Need more storage? The huge garage has plenty of room for vehicles and toys. Head out back and relax while enjoying the scenery from the large screened-in porch. It's ideal to enjoy some quiet time or entertain family and friends. SEE IT TODAY!

