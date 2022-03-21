 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $269,900

Cute as a button with an AWESOME fenced yard! The kitchen has new luxury vinyl plank. Bedrooms have hardwood floors (and possibly in the living area as well.) The upper-level bedroom can be used as a "get-away" room, office or fixed up to your tastes. The kitchen sink window looks into the huge backyard. The lower level is wonderful for rec room or hobby space. 2 car garage has additional workspace/ storage in the back with windows! Furnace '18, H20 heater '14 per insp report. Located in the desirable Morningside Heights neighborhood only blocks from the lake, parks, and bike trails.

