3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $259,900

Welcome home to this beautifully updated bungalow located in the desirable Twin Oaks subdivision. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom, updated wood laminate flooring, newer water heater and so much more. Finished off lower level with bedroom, office/den nook, and family room. Enjoy sitting on your new stamped concrete patio in the peaceful backyard or morning coffee on your large covered front porch. Located minutes from McFarland with the option of McFarland school district. Close to the highway and interstate for easy commuting. Nothing to do but move in and enjoy! You do NOT want to miss this one. Schedule your showing today!

