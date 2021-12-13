 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $259,900

VRP $259,900-$265,000. Beautifully kept home by this one family-owned home looks out over the scenic Cherokee Conservation Park South where walking paths are waiting for you to explore! Several updates throughout the years includes a spacious screened in back porch (with winter panels), chain link fenced in back yard. Deep-set kitchen counters to maximize working surface. 3 bedrooms, tiled bathroom & kitchen, natural hardwood floors, and newer siding with stone accent. Attached 1 car garage with cabinets, workbench and additional car stall. Within two blocks of Gompers Elementary School/Black Hawk Middle School and surrounded by several city parks as well as the Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park. Close to Warner Park/Beach, Mallards Baseball Games and so much more!

