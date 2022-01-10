Showings begin 1/7. Less than a block away from Slater Park, this raised ranch is in the perfect location with easy access to Tokay, Segoe, Madison Public Library, and more! Here's your chance to get into Midvale Height for under the assessed value. Just waiting for its new owner to make it shine again, the main level has a formal living with hardwoods under the carpet, kitchen, family room in the rear, and all three bedrooms with hardwood floors. You'll enjoy relaxing without bugs on warm summer nights in the screened porch just off the family room. There is ample storage in the lower level unfinished space along with closets in the mudroom just off the garage. The LL rec room is ready for a face lift and will be the perfect bonus space. Walkable to parks, schools, dining and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $257,000
