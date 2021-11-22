 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $250,000

Showings begin 11/20. Inviting ranch home with tons of character in a sought after neighborhood on Madison’s East Side, close to gorgeous parks, dining, and La Follette High School and Sennett Middle School. Fantastic layout perfect for entertaining and socializing. The spacious, unfinished lower level grants you the opportunity to add finished square footage. Two, one car garages grant you extra storage space and room for a workshop. Spacious lot with mature trees. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and value!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics