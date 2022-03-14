 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $250,000

MAKE IT YOURS! Conveniently located in an established neighborhood, this awesome home is ready for its new owner! Enjoy the beautiful hardwood floors and large windows that make this home warm and welcoming. The eat-in kitchen features a compact yet functional design making meal time a breeze. The basement is ready for your fresh creative ideas, including a partial bath, adding more living space based on your lifestyle or simply to use for storage. Need more storage? The large 2 car garage has plenty of room for vehicles and toys. Head out back and relax in the large backyard. It's ideal to enjoy getting together with family and friends. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

