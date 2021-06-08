 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $245,000

Elegant 1950s 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch with a detached large 1 car garage. This home has been lovingly cared for by just three owners and you can be the fourth. Kitchen w/Corian Counters, new appliances, congoleum floor, ss sink, tile backsplash & new cabinets. Hardwoods throughout. Fully fenced gorgeous backyard, roof was reshingled in 2020, and all new windows (excluding bay window) being replaced July 2021. (already ordered) Don't miss out. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IA: CYBERSECURITY ATTACK ON COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics