 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $240,000

You don't want to miss this charming 3 bedroom home in a great location! Close to shopping, bus lines and the belt line. This home has immaculate landscaping, a private backyard with fence, patio, and storage shed. Features include an updated bathroom, 2 fireplaces, and a lower level rec room and a new roof. Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful home! Reviewing any offers on Monday, September 20th.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics