 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $219,900

COME ONE, COME ALL! Well maintained 2 bed, 2 bath ranch ready to move in & enjoy! Convenient Northside Madison location. Currently 2 bdrm, could easily convert back to 3 bdrms on main level or add egress to LL office/den. Huge primary bdrm w/ double closets & patio door to deck. Bright & cozy living rm w/gleaming hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen w/ample storage space. LL rec room perfect for gatherings around built in bar! LL office/den w/private bath & walk-in closet. Massive, Oversized 2 car garage + rec room w/ newly painted walls & epoxy floors. Mature back yard boasts large patio & deck; fenced on 3 sides. Furnace/AC/Water Heater updated last 4yrs. Walking distance to Berkeley Park & close to schools, restaurants, shopping & more! $1000 carpet credit.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lava spills down the side of the Cumbre Vieja

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics