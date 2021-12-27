 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $215,000

You will love the soaring ceilings in this open concept 3 bed/2 bath condo. The primary bedroom has an ensuite with attached walk-in closet. Split bedroom layout with 2 bedrooms on the other side. The kitchen has updated counters with integrated sink, newer appliances, and tile backsplash. Other updates including LVT floors, ceramic tile bathroom floors, some fresh paint, and smart door lock. 2 parking stalls included in the heated underground parking garage. Large dogs allowed. Close to shopping, schools, and bus line.

