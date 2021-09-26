Updated Colonial home in move-in condition! This cheery 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home pushes all the right buttons -- and it's waiting for you! You'll love the gleaming hardwood floors on the main floor and the natural woodwork throughout the home! The updated kitchen includes all the appliances, an eat-in dinette and a breakfast bar! The upstairs offers three roomy bedrooms and a full bath! There's an enclosed porch off the kitchen and a 10x6 enclosed porch off the bathroom upstairs! The interior has been nicely repainted and the upstairs hallway and bedroom carpet is brand new! There is a large 2-car detached garage. And whoa!!! The back yard may be a buildable lot that can be split off and developed! Buyer to verify with city. And if so, sell the lot separately or develop the lot into a spec home with an awesome rear exposure!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $209,900
