3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $209,900

No Showings until Open house 3/27 at 11:00am. Great space in this THREE bed, 2 full bath end-unit condo with an amazing balcony! Open concept kitchen/living area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and even includes a pantry! All appliances purchased in 2020! Large primary suite with sliding doors to the extended balcony. 2nd bed is very large with a whole wall of closet space and great natural light! 3rd bedroom is great for a craft room, office space, or library. One parking space along with a storage unit included. Located 5 minutes away from everything you need! Basic UHP Home warranty to top it all off!