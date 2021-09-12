 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $204,999

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $204,999

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $204,999

This property is a spacious half duplex with a nice layout. It has many updates: new stainless appliances, water heater, gutter, painting, garage door opener, etc. It has a twostage high-efficiency furnace/AC. Nearby is a park and famous UW Arboretum. Inside Verona school district! No HOA due and the large private backyard make it almost a single family. Seller owns the whole duplex. The rent of the other half covers property tax, interest and partial principal. Good investment & self occupancy

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics