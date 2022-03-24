 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,500

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,500

Highly desirable Valley Ridge! Main level has open Living room to dining area. Patio door to deck. Spacious kitchen with panty and coat closet near the entrance to the 2 car garage. Lower level exposed room is nice. Has full bath and laundry.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics