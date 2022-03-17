3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,450

Comfortable 3 BR 2 Bath house in a great location, just right for a small family! Open living room, large bay window, built-in bookshelf, wood-burning fireplace. Beautiful large back porch and yard. laundry in the house, gorgeous white oak floors. All SS appliance, central A/C, Forced air heater, Water softener. Spacious closets each level. Hassle free crawl space, no basement. Attached one-car garage. Private backyard with huge deck. New windows, close to park and grocery store. Close to downtown with great elementary and middle school in the same campus. No sidewalk to shovel. For pet it will be extra $45 per pet & $200 security deposit.