 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,450

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,450

Comfortable 3 BR 2 Bath house in a great location, just right for a small family! Open living room, large bay window, built-in bookshelf, wood-burning fireplace. Beautiful large back porch and yard. laundry in the house, gorgeous white oak floors. All SS appliance, central A/C, Forced air heater, Water softener. Spacious closets each level. Hassle free crawl space, no basement. Attached one-car garage. Private backyard with huge deck. New windows, close to park and grocery store. Close to downtown with great elementary and middle school in the same campus. No sidewalk to shovel. For pet it will be extra $45 per pet & $200 security deposit.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics