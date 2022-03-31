 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,000

Available immediately! Cozy, updated 3 bed/2 bath home in the heart of Madison! Open concept flow from living, dining & into the updated kitchen. Two updated bathrooms & did we mention a 2nd kitchen for your holiday feasts? Everything is a short stroll; coffee shops, great restaurants, Vilas Zoo, Campus, Capitol & don’t forget the Farmer’s Market! Also Lake Wingra, where you can rent kayaks or go swimming from the beach is a short walk away! Close to bike paths for your commute! Two off-street parking spots available. This home may NOT be used for short term rental/air-bnb/vbro! Small dogs considered. NO CATS. Tenant must meet criteria!

