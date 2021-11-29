 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $199,900

Begin 2022 by building equity and stop paying rent! Desirable Stoneridge Pointe condo offering spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom setup. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and balcony! Don't forget the clubhouse with community space, workout area, and pool. Unit comes equipped with 2 underground parking stalls, storage, and allows pets! Hurry, and start building towards your future today!

View More

Tags

