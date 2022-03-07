 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $185,000

No showings until March 3rd. Come see this fully renovated condo on Madison's eastside across from Sycamore Dog Park. This spacious 2nd floor unit includes all new appliances, new furnace/AC unit, new granite kitchen countertops, updated bathrooms, new garage door and opener, new front entry door and new carpet in two of the bedrooms. Call today for a private showing.

