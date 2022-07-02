 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Madison Media Partners Inc., madison.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $119,900

Your new home is waiting for you in Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. If you're just starting out or have a small family, you owe it to yourself to look at this 3 bed/2 bath, 1152 sq. ft. home. No more outrageous Madison rent! Talk to one of our representatives today by calling and schedule a viewing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics