3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $106,900

Highland Manor, a professionally managed, well-maintained manufactured home community, currently has a 1056 sq. ft. home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale. Take advantage of this offer now and live in one of the state's most attractive areas. Call and schedule a viewing of this home and ask about our flexible financing options!

