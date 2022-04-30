3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,995

Right now, you could own a 2022 model 3 bed/2 bath home at Oak Park Terrace, a family-oriented, professionally managed manufactured home community. With our flexible financing options, you could pay less to own your own home than you are to rent an apartment! Call today and speak with one of our representatives to schedule a viewing. This one won t be on the market long!
Shailene Woodley has once again scrapped plans to get back together with Aaron Rodgers.
Citing budget constraints, the city wants to convert 62 planting beds to turf and 27 beds to colored, stamped concrete but wouldn't remove any trees.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Dane County should order outside review of mistakes, morale
A sprained ankle prematurely ended Chucky Hepburn’s second-round NCAA Tourney game. Here’s an update on the Wisconsin men’s basketball guard’s recovery.
Chef Dave Heide is closing Liliana's Restaurant in Fitchburg after 15 years and opening two restaurants in its place.
Michael Gableman makes assumptions about the appearance of election workers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The city and neighborhood partners are moving to transform a modest space atop a Madison Water Utility well overlooking Lake Monona into an artistic, comfy and engaging community destination.
With a rollercoaster year on the basketball court coming to a close, it didn't take long after the final buzzer sounded Wednesday in Turkey for the former Badgers star to appreciate how important it was to finish on a high note.
The 14-year-old boy accused of murdering Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls made statements "that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go," a prosecutor said Wednesday.
The body of Illiana "Lily" Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday.