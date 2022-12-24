3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,995
"We've got plenty of positive to say about what it is we do," Fickell said in response to Fleck's claims the Badgers engaged in negative recruiting with a Gophers commit.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
A revised city ordinance requires owners to clear salt and melting agents from sidewalks as soon as possible after use.
The Badgers may have found their next quarterback after reeling in a sought-after transfer who will have four years of eligibility at Wisconsin.
We Energies advised about 1.1 million customers to immediately turn their thermostats to 62 degrees or lower Friday evening after an equipment failure on an interstate pipeline limited gas supply.
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.
Badgers coach Greg Gard said he doesn't expect the reserve guard, who has been limited after having offseason knee surgery, to play the rest of the 2022-23 campaign.
Thousands of dollars worth of TVs were stolen from a building under construction Downtown, Madison police reported.
Weather forecasters are tracking a strong system that could bring snow or rain mix to the Madison area.
An officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered the woman's body inside. Police say the death is not suspicious.