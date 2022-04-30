 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,995

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,995

Buy your next home in Oak Park Terrace, a well maintained, professionally managed manufactured housing community. Right now, Oak Park Terrace is offering a new 2021 model, 1056 sq. ft., 3 bed/2 bath home for sale. Call our representatives today to view the home and discuss our financing options and schedule an appointment to see this home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics