3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,930

"'Mom, they just got to firing on me,'" Stacy Morris recalls her son, Quadren L. Wilson, 38, telling her after the Thursday morning shooting.
The discussion was advertised as an alternative perspective to the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19.
A Brown County couple have claimed the winning $316.3 million Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay this year, the Wisconsin Lottery said Monday.
The five-story building would be constructed at highways TT and N just north of Interstate 94, but neighbors express concern about runoff, traffic and nearby wetlands.
Patrick DePula, owner of Salvatore's Tomato Pies, said as a test, he had Grubhub deliver a single pizza, on the menu for $22, and it became $38 after fees and tips.
Sometimes the answer to shooting woes is more time in the gym. Here’s why coach Greg Gard doesn’t think that’s the solution for the Badgers this time.
The footage shows Wilson's bullet-riddled car wedged between unmarked police vehicles as plainclothes officers swarm the scene.
Sarah Franklin was a first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection in 2021 when she ranked third in the conference with 3.96 kills per set.
The school's principal said in an email to families Alex West, who died Friday after being taken off life support, was described as "an intelligent, funny and very confident young man."
Madison native Anna Hoffmann recorded a jump of 64.5 meters in the first round at the Beijing Winter Games.