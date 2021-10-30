Own your own home in Oak Park Terrace, an all-age community! This 3 bed/2 bath home was manufactured in 2021, and has 1056 sq. ft. of living space. Only $64,900.00 plus site rent, and every day could feel like a vacation! Call us today to schedule a showing and see all the benefits of living in Oak Park Terrace, a professionally managed community. Ask about our special incentive programs! This one won t last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,540
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retirees are getting a big Social Security raise, but the Social Security 2100 proposal would offer seniors even more money.
Behind the café's stylish veneer are concerns about cut corners, poor management and a significant number of health code violations.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers about the Packers, Brewers, UW football, men's basketball and men's hockey in his weekly mailbag.
Packers' Lucas Patrick finds balance, encouragement after ‘heart-to-heart’ with Aaron Rodgers over … pancakes?
“I’m really proud of Lucas," Aaron Rodgers said following Green Bay's 24-14 win over Chicago. "We sat down a couple Thursdays ago, had a real heart to heart. I love the kid.”
Kettle Black Kitchen is one of the best new high-end restaurants to open in Madison in recent years.
"While you are frightfully young, you committed a cold, heartless murder," said Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds.
Madison officials say Amtrak's earlier proposal to extend passenger service through the city at conventional speeds is more realistic.
Two people who died when their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town were a brother and sister known to the homeowners, who escaped injury.
The principal of East High School will leave his position effective Wednesday, following a week of protests at the school by students who called his response to alleged sexual assaults inadequate.
Assessor Michelle Drea says commercial property would lose half its value, meaning roughly $2,000 more in taxes on each residential property.