Are you ready to find the home you have been waiting for? Highland Manor Manufactured home community offers the perfect lifestyle for you and your family. This Brand New 3 bed 2 bath Home offers over 1,056 Sq.Ft of living space. Enjoy this open floor plan and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Highland Manor is located less than 2 miles away from Lake Monona & Lake Waubesa and is close to all restaurants shopping centers and much more. Call us today to schedule a Self-Tour. Don't forget to ask about our Affordable Finance options.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,530
