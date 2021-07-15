Are you ready to find the home you have been waiting for? Highland Manor Manufactured home community offers the perfect lifestyle for you and your family. This Brand New 3 bed 2 bath Home offers over 1,056 Sq.Ft of living space. Enjoy this open floor plan and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Highland Manor is located less than 2 miles away from Lake Monona & Lake Waubesa and is close to all restaurants shopping centers and much more. Call us today to schedule a Self-Tour. Don't forget to ask about our Affordable Finance options.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,475
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Wisconsin DNR said the unidentified illness has not been linked to any bird deaths in Wisconsin, but the department has received “scattered” reports of birds with symptoms associated with the disease.
Chandler Halderson initially said his parents traveled to their cabin in Langlade County for the holiday weekend.
"We definitely have some suspicions as to what actually happened" to Bart and Krista Halderson, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Thursday night.
Trevor Anderson, Joe Hedstrom and Kobe King hope to chase a Missouri Valley Conference title after leaving UW.
- Updated
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect f…
Barrett said the remains were found in rural Dane County, but declined to say where. The couple's son is in custody.
Here's how the Badgers football program has fared recruiting the state's top players in the internet rankings era
After Whitefish Bay's Joe Brunner committed to UW, the Badgers have landed the top players in the state for the past six recruiting cycles.
A Madison man was killed and his wife was seriously injured in a crash near Durango, Colorado on Wednesday, authorities reported.
Alex Wade admitted he raped a woman who was walking to work on a Sunday morning last year.
Unvaccinated residents are at risk for the more contagious strain being seen more across the nation, officials said.