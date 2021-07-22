3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,475

Would you like the opportunity to have a master bedroom completely separated from the the other bedrooms? Highland Manor Manufactured home community has the perfect home for you. This Brand New 3 bed 2 bath Home offers over 1,056 Sq. Ft of living space. Enjoy this open split floor plan, beautiful kitchen-Island bar, upgraded appliances and duracraft cabinets. Highland Manor is located less than 2 miles away from Lake Monona & Lake Waubesa and is close to all restaurants shopping centers and much more. Call us today to schedule a Self-Tour. Don't forget to ask about our Affordable Finance options.