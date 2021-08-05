This is the perfect home for families, individuals, couples or even Roommates. Highland Manor Manufactured home community offers the perfect lifestyle for you. This Brand New 3 bed 2 bath Home offers over 1,056 Sq. Ft of living space. Enjoy this split open floor plan, upgraded stainless steel appliances, 11 x 14 master bedroom and a private backyard for relaxing. Highland Manor is located less than 2 miles away from Lake Monona & Lake Waubesa and is close to all restaurants shopping centers and much more. Call us today to schedule a Self-Tour. Don't forget to ask about our Affordable Finance options.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,455
