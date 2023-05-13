Estimated completion mid-Feb. 2023. Incredible views welcome you to this brand-new 3 bed/2 bath ranch in beautiful Terrace Vista on a spacious 0.37 acre lot. This 1,576 sq.ft. open concept home features loads of windows, vaulted ceiling, LVP flooring in main living areas, contemporary finishes & composite deck! Kitchen boasts quartz island/countertop, tile backsplash & pantry (allowance for appliances). Cozy gas fireplace w/ dramatic tile surround anchors the sunny living area. Owner's suite w/ tiled walk-in shower & dual vanity. Amazing opportunity to add future living space (Rec room, 4th bed & full bath) in the fully exposed lower level complete w/ walk-out! Super convenient 1st floor laundry & mudroom. Enjoy close proximity to Lake Wisconsin & easy commute to Madison.