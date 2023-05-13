Estimated completion mid-Feb. 2023. Incredible views welcome you to this brand-new 3 bed/2 bath ranch in beautiful Terrace Vista on a spacious 0.37 acre lot. This 1,576 sq.ft. open concept home features loads of windows, vaulted ceiling, LVP flooring in main living areas, contemporary finishes & composite deck! Kitchen boasts quartz island/countertop, tile backsplash & pantry (allowance for appliances). Cozy gas fireplace w/ dramatic tile surround anchors the sunny living area. Owner's suite w/ tiled walk-in shower & dual vanity. Amazing opportunity to add future living space (Rec room, 4th bed & full bath) in the fully exposed lower level complete w/ walk-out! Super convenient 1st floor laundry & mudroom. Enjoy close proximity to Lake Wisconsin & easy commute to Madison.
3 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dana MacKenzie, who coached the Warriors for 20 years, wrote on social media Tuesday that he was "extremely disappointed" and "heartbroken" wi…
A familiar voice of the Badgers football and men's basketball programs for 29 seasons will not return.
College President John Raymond Sr. said it's possible the symposium could be held on campus at a future date "under less disruptive conditions."
The facility has been vacant since 2015, when Marcus Theatres opened a new 15-screen cinema at Prairie Lakes in Sun Prairie.
A couple wants to build a home on a vacant lot next to the historic, mid-1800s Old Spring Tavern near the UW-Madison Arboretum on the Near West Side.