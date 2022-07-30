3 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $439,900

This custom built 3 bed/ 3 bath has so much to offer! Kitchen offers vaulted ceilings, Island, SS appliances, kitchens cabinets w/ soft close hardware. Primary bed includes walk-in tile shower, SV sink and walk-in closet! Finished LL includes 1 bed/1 bath w/ SV sink and walk-in shower. Other features include 13x11 Sunroom and 21x 23 garage! Buyers have the option to pick out washer/dryer!