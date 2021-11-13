Estimated completion March 2022. Incredible views welcome you to this brand-new ranch in Lodi's beautiful Terrace Vista on spacious 0.38 acre lot. This 1,562 sq.ft. open concept home features loads of windows, cathedral ceilings and a walk-out to composite deck! Kitchen features granite island, tile backsplash, black stainless appliances & a pantry w/ ample storage. Cozy gas fireplace anchors sunny great room. 1st floor laundry room and mudroom that features custom built-in lockers. 3 nicely sized bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. The pre-planned, exposed basement gives you the option to add 850 square feet during construction or in the future for add’l living space! Enjoy the close proximity to Lake Wisconsin and easy commute to Madison!
3 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $438,000
