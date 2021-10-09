 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $342,500

Welcome Home! Ready to move-in, enter this 4-year old home & you will notice the customer made, multi-level home w/Amish-made soft close cabinets, & granite countertops throughout. Main level is open concept w/modern decor. Relax on the 12x12 deck overlooking gorgeous wooded area. Close to downtown, schools & parks, & located in a quiet neighborhood w/ a nice fenced-in backyard. You have the opportunity to put your final touches on the partially finished basement. Located just 40 min from Madison & WI Dells, within an hour of numerous State Parks & other recreational opportunities. Why wait to start creating those lifelong family memories.

