3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $679,900

Beautiful homesite available in Fahey Fields Fitchburg. This is lot 83 with an example of a home that can be built. Currently pictured is a 1-story ranch home with separated primary suite. The additional two bedrooms have plenty of closet space and are a good size with a bathroom near by. The two car garage opens into a mudroom with a benched drop-zone with cubbies for extra storage; great area for shoes, coats, pet supplies and more. The foyer opens up to the Great Room with a gas fireplace and Coffered Ceiling detail. The large kitchen is a cooks delight with stainless steel appliances. Landscape package includes sod and seeded yard, other options vary. Location with easy access to West and East side of Madison. Choose from pre drafted plans, or build your dream home today!