FABULOUS FAHEY FIELDS. Location, recreation, & new construction. Live less than 10 min to Beltline & under 20 min to Downtown & Epic. Pickleball, tennis, soccer, basketball, & softball are a 5 minute walk away at McGaw Park. Bike trail is down the block. Built in 2019 this home offers all the features & luxury finishes of new construction plus the benefits of immediate carefree living. Skip the dust, dirt, noise, and construction traffic. All neighbor’s homes are complete with established landscaping. This split bedroom ranch offers beautiful & bright single level living with deck plus a fully exposed basement with 9’ ceilings & space for two future rooms and bath. LL family room and patio open to the large level backyard that is away from streets. Oregon Schools. UHP Home Warranty Incl.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $670,000
