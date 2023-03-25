Come home to Quality. Farm House style & luxurious modern touches in this gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA Executive Terravessa 2 story. Huge Chefs kitchen w/ 2 ovens, gas range, quartz, pantry, breakfast bar island, tall uppers, soft close. LVP floors on main & Designer lighting! Relax & Entertain in the spacious dining and great rm w/ gas FP & sunny windows! Main flr office/den w/ built-in shelves. Owners suite w/custom closet, ensuite BA w/double head shower, quartz dbl vanity. Two more guest BR & spacious main double quartz vanity BA. Convenient main floor mudroom, drop zone, laundry & granite vanity powder rm. Insulated & finished 2 car Garage, huge patio for grilling, back yard for playing. LL ready to finish. Quality built by MABAs 2021 Builder of the Year. Walk to park, elementary, future shops.