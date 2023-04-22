Live in Quality, walk or bike on the trails to future wine & bourbon bar, salon, gym, Ag park and more. Farmhouse style & luxurious modern touches in a gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA Executive 2 story. Huge Chefs kitchen w/ 2 ovens, gas range, quartz, pantry, brkfst bar island, tall uppers, soft close. LVP floors, Designer lighting! Relax & Entertain in the spacious dining & great rm w/ gas FP & sunny windows! Main flr office/den w/ built-in shelves. Owners suite w/custom closet, wildlife views, ensuite BA w/2 head shower, quartz dbl vanity. Two more guest BR & spacious quartz dbl vanity BA. Handy mudroom, drop zone, laundry & granite vanity powder rm. Insulated & finished 2 car Garage, huge patio for grilling, back yard for playing. LL ready to finish. 2021 Builder of the Year. 10 min to downtown!
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The professor "told UWPD officers that she was upset about the student’s attire."
Boulder Brewpub, which opened in Verona in May 2018, has closed.
The owner of the popular campus bar Wando's has bought the building that houses the 54-year-old Red Shed bar next door, which will leave when …
Solutions could include UW-Green Bay's "one university, multiple campuses" model, adding bachelor's degrees or further consolidations.
Dr. Tom Zdeblick, who left UW last year, has joined 11 former SSM Health orthopedic surgeons in a practice competing against UW Health and SSM Health.