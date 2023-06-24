Quality custom built, move in ready, Farmhouse style & luxurious modern touches in a gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA Executive 2 story. Huge Chefs kitchen w/ 2 ovens, gas range, quartz, pantry, brkfst bar island, tall uppers, soft close. LVP floors, Designer lighting! Relax & Entertain in the spacious dining & great rm w/ gas FP & sunny windows! Main flr office/den w/ built-in shelves. Owners suite w/custom closet, wildlife views, ensuite BA w/2 head shower, quartz dbl vanity. Two more guest BR & spacious quartz dbl vanity BA. Handy mudroom, drop zone, laundry & granite vanity powder rm. Insulated & finished 2 car Garage, huge patio for grilling, back yard for playing. LL ready to finish. 2021 Builder of the Year. 10 min to downtown, walk or bike on the trails to future wine & bourbon bar, salon & gym.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison's naked bike ride is one of dozens staged in cities across the country, where participants advocate for body image positivity and for …
"Each time we are told that it would be fixed," Bangert said. "The bill continues."
While it didn't condone the staffer's actions, the board said it recognized his "years of exemplary service" and expects him to avoid another …
The more than 40-year-old event, in which participants hoofed their boats over the Isthmus, may not be coming back.
James Yoblonski, the 13-year-old Reedsburg boy who has been missing since Monday, is believed to be alive and attempting to live "off the grid…